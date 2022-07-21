PM chairs cabinet meeting

UrduPoint.com

July 21, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting of the Federal cabinet here on Thursday.

The meeting discussed current political situation in the country and other matters of importance, the PM Office said.

