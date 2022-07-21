- Home
PM Chairs Cabinet Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2022 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting of the Federal cabinet here on Thursday.
The meeting discussed current political situation in the country and other matters of importance, the PM Office said.
