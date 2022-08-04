UrduPoint.com

PM Chairs Cabinet Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2022 | 03:30 PM

PM chairs cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting of the Federal cabinet here on Thursday.

The meeting discussed current political situation in the country and other matters of national importance, the PM Office said.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Cabinet

Recent Stories

Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens ..

Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens before departure

44 minutes ago
 The General Secretariat of the Organization of Isl ..

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Welcomes the ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic C ..

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Receives the Consul ..

2 hours ago
 UVAS organised “Hands-on Training on Lab Animal ..

2 hours ago
 UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Community Nutr ..

UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Community Nutrition & Health Centre’

2 hours ago
 Afghan professors attend capacity building trainin ..

Afghan professors attend capacity building training at NUST

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.