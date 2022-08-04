- Home
PM Chairs Cabinet Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2022 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting of the Federal cabinet here on Thursday.
The meeting discussed current political situation in the country and other matters of national importance, the PM Office said.
