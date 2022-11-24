UrduPoint.com

PM Chairs Cabinet Meeting

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2022 | 11:30 AM

PM chairs cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The Federal cabinet met here Thursday chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PM Office said.

The prime minister, who recovered from coronavirus, thanked the cabinet members for their good wishes and prayers.

He paid tribute to the Finance Minister, Minister of Poverty Alleviation and Social Security, Chairman Benazir Income Support Programme, Minister of Climate Change, Minister of Communications, Power Minister, National Disaster Management Authority and all related departments on taking relief and rehabilitation measures for the flood-affected people.

He especially lauded the efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman for effectively highlighting the damages caused by the recent floods in Pakistan at the climate conference COP-27 held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

In this regard, Shehbaz Sharif termed as a big success the assurance made by the international community for flood-affected people and the establishment of Loss and Damages Fund.

The cabinet offered fateha for the deceased mother of Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Syed Tauqeer Shah and also for the troops who were martyred recently in terrorist attacks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Information Minister Sherry Rehman Egypt Maryam Aurangzeb All From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

2 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

11 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

11 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

11 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.