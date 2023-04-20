PM chairs consultative meeting of ruling alliance on constitutional, legal matters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :A high-level consultative meeting of the ruling alliance held here Wednesday evening with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in chair discussed the country's overall situation and the future strategy on constitutional and legal matters.

The meeting, after consultation on their already stated stance of holding general elections in the country on the same day under the caretaker governments, unanimously decided to convene a meeting of the leaders of ruling alliance after Eidul Fitr so that the ongoing national process of consultation with all political parties within and outside the Parliament could be taken to the next stage and reach a consensus to finalise the procedure in that respect.

The meeting clarified that with the constitution of a committee by the prime minister, the process of consultation within the ruling parties for holding elections was already underway whereas the meeting between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also part of that process.

Moreover, the meeting of Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj ul Haq with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also part of the consultative process, a press statement issued after the meeting said.

The meeting reiterated that the ruling alliance of the parties which believed in the constitution, democracy and the people's constitutional right of vote, had full conviction on holding elections.

"As politicians, we neither closed doors of dialogue for anyone, nor any democracy-lover can do it." Right from the offer of the charter of economy to every stage till now, the coalition government had expressed its willingness for a serious and meaningful dialogue within the constitutional parameters. Ensuring free, fair and impartial elections was a basic constitutional requirement.

The meeting reiterated its commitment that all those requirements of elections should be ensured, due to which the election results were acceptable to all political parties and the country did not face the situation of any political instability, causing irreparable loss to the national and economic interests of the state.