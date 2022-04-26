PM chairs emergency meeting to overcome power load-shedding

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday chaired a high-level emergency meeting to overcome the prevailing load-shedding of electricity in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday chaired a high-level emergency meeting to overcome the prevailing load-shedding of electricity in the country.

The prime minister was given a comprehensive briefing on generation of electricity, and its transmission and consumption in the country.

The meeting emphasized devising a well-integrated plan to overcome load-shedding and mitigate the sufferings of general public.

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and senior officials concerned attended the meeting.

Earlier the previous day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said that the current issue of load-shedding was due to the policies of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which failed to address the problem of electricity generation in its tenure.

"The PTI government neither purchased fuel in time nor repaired power plants. Hence the current load-shedding," he said in a tweet.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled that previously, Pakistan Muslim League leader Mian Nawaz Sharif during his government had ended the worst load-shedding in five years.

He mentioned that expensive power generation by the PTI government through inefficient plants was costing the people Rs100 billion per month.

PM Sharif said his government was making efforts to fix the problem of load-shedding.