PM Chairs Federal Cabinet Meeting To Finalize Mini-budget

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 01:54 PM

Following the approval, the Finance Amendment Bill 2021 will be unveiled in the National Assembly (NA).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing a meeting of the Federal Cabinet on Thursday (today) to finalize the mini-budget.

The development has taken place after the federal government bowed down to the tough conditions laid out by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The meeting will approve Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021.

Later, PM Imran Khan will also preside over the meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Party in which the members of the assembly will be briefed on the mini-budget.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has also said: “The Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021” is being presented in the special committee of the cabinet for approval.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Ch said that after approval the PTI and its allies would hold a parliamentary party meeting.

