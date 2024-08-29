Open Menu

PM Chairs High Level Meeting Of Political Parties' Leaders

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 09:50 PM

PM chairs high level meeting of political parties' leaders

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chaired a high level meeting of political parties' leaders and discussed the overall security situation in Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir and Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, and Meena Baloch from Pakistan Peoples Party, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, Rehmat Saleh Baloch and Mir Kabir Muhammad from National Party, Khalid Hussain Magsi and Sadiq Sanjrani from Balochistan Awami Party, Zamrak Khan Achakzai and Asghar from Awami National Party, Maulana Abdul Wase and Yunus Zahri from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Abdul Khaliq Hazara from Hazara Democratic Party.

In the meeting, the political parties leaders informed the prime minister about the problems faced by the people of Balochistan.

The meeting reviewed the overall security situation of the province and the ongoing operations against terrorists.

The participants of the meeting expressed solidarity with the families of the victims of recent terrorism in Balochistan and appreciated the bravery of the security forces for their timely response to prevent the loss of more innocent lives.

The participants also condemned the cowardly terrorist attacks targeting innocent Pakistanis in clear words.

In the meeting, it was decided to utilize all out resources to eliminate terrorism from the province.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also attended the meeting.

