ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting of the government's economic team and reviewed economic situation of the country.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Asad Umar, Omar Ayub Khan, Advisers Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Abdul Razzak Dawood, Assistants Nadeem Babar, Waqar Masood, Tabish Gohar, Governor StateBank of Pakistan Dr Raza Baqir and senior officials.

/932