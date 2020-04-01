UrduPoint.com
PM Chairs Meeting Of National Coordination Committee On COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:30 PM

PM chairs meeting of National Coordination Committee on COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on COVID-19 and discussed the situation arising in the wake of Coronavirus.

The meeting reviewed progress in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the country and discussed the strategy to minimize the impact of the challenge.

This is the sixth meeting of the NCC since it was formed recently to discuss the situation of Coronavirus.

