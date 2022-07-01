PM chairs meeting on hitting $15 bln target for IT exports

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday chaired a meeting on increasing the potential of Information Technology (IT) related exports from the $2.5 billion to $15 billion.

In the attended by Junaid Qureshi, President of Silicone Valley, California – an organization of Pakistani businessmen, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the volume of IT exports and stressed the need to further boost it.

The meeting highlighted the role of Pakistani expatriates residing in the Silicone Valley and their contribution to the motherland.

PM Sharif lauded the efforts of Junaid Qureshi and urged him to promote Pakistan's IT sector abroad.

Junaid Qureshi apprised the prime minister of the international campaign #TechDestinationPakistan and emphasized that the government's marketing outreach was significant in an increase of IT exports.

He also invited PM Sharif to visit the Silicone Valley and meet leaders of renowned tech companies on the sidelines of his upcoming visit to New York in September.

The meeting discussed several proposals to strengthen IT exports in the country.

The need for micro degree programs and short course certificates also came under discussion for inducting youth into the IT industry.