PM chairs meeting on Karachi situation

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday chaired a high level meeting on the Karachi situation and assured of the Federal Government's all possible help in compensating the recent losses caused by the unprecedented rainfall and flooding.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, federal ministers Senator Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Syed Ali Zaidi and Amin ul Haq, Corps Commander Lt Gen Humayun Aziz, Inter-Services Intelligence Director Gneral Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, provincial ministers Syed Ghani and Nasir Shah, and senior officials, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, said.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about the Karachi Transformation Plan.

Imran Khan, on the occasion, said Karachi was an important city of Pakistan and its economic hub. Its issues could be resolved through mutual coordination.

Expressing his satisfaction, he said today, all the stakeholders, including the Federal Government, the Sindh Government and army were there to resolve the issues being faced by the people of Karachi.

