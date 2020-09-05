UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Chairs Meeting On Karachi Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 05:25 PM

PM chairs meeting on Karachi situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday chaired a high level meeting on the Karachi situation and assured of the Federal Government's all possible help in compensating the recent losses caused by the unprecedented rainfall and flooding

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday chaired a high level meeting on the Karachi situation and assured of the Federal Government's all possible help in compensating the recent losses caused by the unprecedented rainfall and flooding.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, federal ministers Senator Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Syed Ali Zaidi and Amin ul Haq, Corps Commander Lt Gen Humayun Aziz, Inter-Services Intelligence Director Gneral Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, provincial ministers Syed Ghani and Nasir Shah, and senior officials, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, said.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about the Karachi Transformation Plan.

Imran Khan, on the occasion, said Karachi was an important city of Pakistan and its economic hub. Its issues could be resolved through mutual coordination.

Expressing his satisfaction, he said today, all the stakeholders, including the Federal Government, the Sindh Government and army were there to resolve the issues being faced by the people of Karachi.

\932

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Asad Umar Army Governor Nasir Hub Murad Ali Shah Media All Government

Recent Stories

Law Enforcement Officers Arrest at Least 3 People ..

4 minutes ago

Police arrest 7 outlaws, recover weapons

4 minutes ago

Afridi urges artists to work with Kashmir Committe ..

4 minutes ago

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Kill 46 Taliban Militants in Norther ..

6 minutes ago

Rebels edge Force in nailbiter to make Super Rugby ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.