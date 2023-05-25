UrduPoint.com

PM Chairs Meeting On Law, Order In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting here at the Governor House about the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Advisor to the PM Ameer Muqam attended the meeting.

On the occasion, KP Governor Ghulam Ali, CM Azam Khan, Chief Secretary KP Nadeem Aslam, Home Secretary Abid Majeed, IG Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur and other administrative secretaries were also present.

Chief Secretary KP Nadeem Aslam and Home Secretary Abid Majeed briefed the prime minister about the security situation and the challenges in the province.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Governor House, the prime minister was received by KP Governor Ghulam Ali, CM Azam Khan and Advisor to the PM Ameer Muqam

