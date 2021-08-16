UrduPoint.com

PM Chairs Meeting On National Security Amid Afghan Situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in the wake of evolving situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in the wake of evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by civil and military leadership, which reviewed the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban gained control of Kabul.

