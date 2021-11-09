PM chairs meeting on political and economic situation of the country

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2021) A meeting of Federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan is in progress in Islamabad.

The meeting is discussing overall political and economic situation of the country.

The meeting will also be briefed about the prices of essential commodities and the steps being taken to check them.

A day earlier, PM Khan had decided to bring the entire sugar stock for sale in the market and start sugarcane crushing across the country from the 15th of this month.

It was decided that the crushing laws will strictly be implemented. The meeting further decided to initiate strict legal action against hoarding and profiteering.

In his remarks on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to implement at all costs the Sugar Factories (Control) Amendment Act 2021, Punjab Prevention of Hoarding Act 2020 and Punjab Registration of Godowns Act 2014 against sugar mafia and hoarders.

The Prime Minister categorically stated that profiteering and hoarding will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said the provincial and district governments should be visible in the field for provision of relief to the masses.

Alluding to the increase of commodities in the international market and Pakistan's dependence on imported products, he said the government is taking every possible steps to reduce burden on the poor segments of the society. He pointed out that Ehsaas Rashan, Kamyab Pakistan, Kissan Card, Sehat Card and other schemes of Ehsaas program have been launched to provide relief to the poor lot.

The Prime Minister said the government is cognizant of the impact of inflation and whilst rising above the politics is focussing to serve the people. He said the people should be apprised about the real facts, and an effective awareness be launched.

The meeting was given a detailed about the stock and prices of sugar. It was informed that adequate quantity of the commodity is available in the market. However, the closure decision of Sindh's sugar mills increased the prices of sugar.