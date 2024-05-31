PM chairs meeting on preparations of ministries about China visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had chaired a meeting at 7:00 am regarding his visit to China.

In a post on social media network X, he said that during the meeting, he reviewed the preparations being made by ministries and Divisions regarding this important visit.