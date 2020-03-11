PM chairs meeting on prices of petroleum products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting to consider prices of petroleum products, current price mechanism, factors and formulation of comprehensive strategy to bring down prices of these products.

The meeting was attended by minister for Energy Umar Ayub, minister for Planning Asad Umar, special assistant Nadeem Babar and other senior officials, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister was apprised in detail about import of petroleum products and the different factors affecting its cost and expenditures.

It was told that the previous governments had not adopted any suitable policies over the demand and supply of the petroleum products and slashing their prices which had badly affected the people with steep increase.

The prime minister expressing his deep concern over the issue, said that the criminal neglect of the previous regimes at the administrative level, had greatly affected all strata of society.

Giving preference to the short term arrangements to meet country's requirements and lack of comprehensive planning were the glaring examples of the inefficiency of the past rulers, he added.

The prime minister stressed upon close coordination among the relevant departments through comprehensive planning and mechanism while keeping in view the country's requirements, growth rate and provision of all possible relief to the masses.