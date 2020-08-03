PM chairs meeting on wheat price, availability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting on availability of wheat and its price control measures.

According to a video message of PM Office Media Wing, the meeting was attended by Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and high officials.

The provincial chief secretaries also attended the meeting through video link.\932