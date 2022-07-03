UrduPoint.com

PM Chairs Meeting Regarding Preparations For Eidul Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2022 | 08:40 PM

PM chairs meeting regarding preparations for Eidul Azha

LAHORE, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high level meeting here on Sunday regarding preparations for Eidul Azha and the cleanliness campaign during the Eid days.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General Punjab Police, Commissioner Lahore and officers of provincial and district administration and Punjab Police attended the meeting.

The prime minister was given detailed briefing regarding the arrangements for cleanliness in Punjab during Eidul Azha.

He instructed the officials to keep the machinery for cleaning operational during round the clock shifts and ensure the process to lift animal waste from the doorsteps of the people.

Keeping in view convenience of the people, animal purchase centers should be established and hygienic conditions should be ensured at these places so that public could be saved from the epidemics including coronavirus and dengue, he added.

He further instructed that shuttle service should be operated to facilitate the people visiting animal markets and protective measures against the coronavirus should also be taken.

