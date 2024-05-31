Open Menu

PM Chairs Meeting To Review Progress Of Pakistan Single Window Company

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 08:47 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss the expansion of the Pakistan Single Window Company, aimed at facilitating trade and commerce in the country

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction with the company's current operations and directed that its scope be expanded to facilitate the pubic in obtaining municipal services.

He emphasized the need to replicate the company's successful model, inspired by China's Single Window system, which had been a guiding light for Pakistan.

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Single Window Company Syed Aftab Haider, in his detailed briefing, informed the prime minister that 65% of the country's trade was currently being facilitated through the company.

He also revealed that 11 government departments and 29 banks were linked with the company.

The company had been ranked among the best in the region in the United Nations' 2022 Global Survey on Digital and Sustainable Trade Facilitation, it was told.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja and relevant senior government officials.

