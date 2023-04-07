PM chairs NSC meeting amid political crisis

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that the meeting decided Intensifies Efforts to tackle terrorist threats in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday chaired National Security Committee (NSC) meeting to deliberate on political and economic turmoil and security situation in the country.

Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing operations against terrorism and the security situation of the country.

The meeting continued for two hours at the Prime Minister office.

The meeting comes after the Supreme Court nullified the electoral watchdog’s decision about the delay in holding polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and fixed May 14 as the date for polls in the province.

The verdict was announced by a three-member bench — comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar — on the PTI’s petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s order postponing the elections in Punjab and KP.

A day earlier, the National Assembly Thursday passed a resolution rejecting the three-member Supreme Court bench’s verdict on the Punjab polls.

The resolution, moved by Balcohsitan Awami Party (BAP) lawmaker Khalid Magsi, was approved by a majority of the lawmakers.

The motion urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet not to abide by the three-member Supreme Court ruling.

Reading out the resolution on the floor of the National Assembly, Magsi said: “This House rejects the minority decision of the three-member bench and binds the prime minister and the cabinet not to implement the unconstitutional and unlawful decision.”

The resolution noted that multiple sections of the society had called on the top court to form a full court bench but it was ignored and only one political party was heard in the case.

It further said that the house considers the conduct of general elections simultaneously across the country as the solution to all the problems. The resolution also demanded the formation of a full court bench to review the “wrong interpretation” of Article 63-A.