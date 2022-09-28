UrduPoint.com

PM Chairs NSC Meeting; High-powered Committee Under Interior Minister Approved To Probe Audio Leaks

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 10:58 PM

The National Security Committee (NSC), in its meeting held here Wednesday with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, approved the constitution of a high-powered committee led by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to probe the issue of audio leaks

The meeting, which besides the Federal ministers was attended by services chiefs, heads of intelligence agencies and other senior officials, pondered over the audio leaks matter.

After consultation, the meeting also decided to prepare a "Legal Framework" about cyber-security and gave the task in that respect to the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The NSC agreed to review the security, safety and protection of official communications in view of the current changed environment of modern technology and cyberspace so as to check any interruption in the security system.

The heads of intelligence agencies gave a detailed briefing about the security of importance places, including the PM House, cyberspace and other related aspects.

The meeting was told that investigations about the audios circulating on the social media were underway.

It was also told about the fool-proof security arrangements at the PM House, after the identification of some aspects regarding security.

The meeting was apprised of emergency steps being taken to ensure the security of important places and buildings, including the PM House and ministries so as to avoid any such situation in future.

