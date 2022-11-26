PM chairs Pakistan Turkiye Business Council meeting in Ankara: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday chaired the Pak-Turkiye business Council meeting in Ankara to harness the potential of the Trade in Goods Agreement 2022 which was pivotal for opening new vistas of opportunities and enhanced trade and investment between the two countries.

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb sharing a video clip of the meeting on her Twitter handle.