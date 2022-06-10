- Home
PM Chairs Special Cabinet Meeting On Budget Proposals
Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is chairing the special meeting of the cabinet here on Friday.
The meeting will discuss and give approval to the budgetary proposals for fiscal year 2022-23.
