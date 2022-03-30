PM chairs special session of federal cabinet

(@Abdulla99267510)

The cabinet members and other participants would be taken into confidence about the threatening document.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2022) A special session of the Federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan is underway in Islamabad on Wednesday (today).

On a special invitation, heads of the allied parties are present there in the meeting. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of the MQM-P, however, denied to take part in the cabinet as his party confirmed agreement with the opposition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to share with representatives of the allied parties and the top journalists the document that carries threats to his government.

Imran Khan said this decision has taken following aspersions were cast on the document. He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of e-passport in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The PM categorically stated that this threatening document is not a drama but real, adding that keeping in view the national interests, they could not completely tell the public about the foreign elements behind the document.

Imran Khan said moving the no confidence motion is a democratic right but the one moved against him is a conspiracy from abroad. He said these foreign elements are not used to a leadership in Pakistan which protects and keeps supreme the national interests.

Alluding to the launch of e-passport, the Prime Minister said it carries various security checks and will facilitate our people especially the overseas Pakistanis at the airports. He said extending facilitation to the overseas Pakistanis will ultimately benefit the country.

He said overseas Pakistanis are over precious asset and because of them there have been record remittances of thirty one billion Dollars.

The Prime Minister was confident that e-passport will also help further promote tourism in Pakistan.

Imran Khan noted that the use of technology not only brings ease in the life of people but also helps check corruption.

In his remarks, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that the validity of passport has been extended from five to ten years to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis. He said we have also started a service under which passport is being issued in twenty four hours.

Sheikh Rashid said that eighty eight new NADRA centers have been established across the country over the last few years. He said it is because of the launch of drone service that terrorist activities have been foiled in the federal capital this month.