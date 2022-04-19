UrduPoint.com

PM Chairs Urgent Meeting To Discuss Further Reduction In Eatables' Prices

April 19, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday chaired an urgent meeting to discuss a further reduction in the prices of the eatables during the Holy Ramazan, with a view to providing relief to the masses.

The prime minister chaired the meeting, hours after his 34-member cabinet took oath earlier in the day.

During the meeting, all provincial chief secretaries briefed the prime minister on the prices as well as the supply of the essential commodities.

