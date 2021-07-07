(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressing sorrow over the death of legendary actor Dilip Kumar said his generosity in raising big funds for launch of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital was unforgettable.

"Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMCH when project launched," the prime minister wrote in a tweet.

The prime minister recalled the personal efforts of Dilip Kumar who visited Pakistan and London to generate first 10 percent chunk of the fund-raising for the cancer hospital, the first of its kind in the country.

"This was the most difficult time to raise first 10% of the funds and his appearance in Pakistan and London helped raise huge amounts," he said.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the veteran actor and said that for his generation, he was the greatest of all.

"For my generation Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor," he said.

Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 and was among the most celebrated actor of his times.