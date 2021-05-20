PM, Chinese Premier reaffirm resolve to further solidify bilateral relations

(@fidahassanain)

In their telephonic conversation on the eve of 70th anniversary of establishment of Pak-China diplomatic ties, both leaders discussed bilateral relations and COVID-19 vaccine cooperation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday reaffirmed their resolve to further solidify bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

In their telephonic conversation on the eve of 70th anniversary of establishment of Pak-China diplomatic ties, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and COVID-19 vaccine cooperation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized that Pakistan and China have transformed their relationship into an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership through their collective and tireless efforts over the years. He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a flagship project of the Belt and Road initiative and has generated economic activity, employment and will further enhance bilateral and regional trade.

Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan-China cooperation in fighting COVID-19 and deeply appreciated China's continued support to Pakistan in supply of vaccine. He thanked China for providing assistance to National Institute of Health for establishing vaccine manufacturing facility in Pakistan saying this will further solidify Pakistan's efforts to combat COVID-19

The Prime Minister stressed the need to continue with the momentum of high level exchanges to further diversify and deepen strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Imran Khan congratulated the Chinese Premier on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The Prime Minister also felicitated the Chinese leadership for successful landing of Chinese spacecraft on Mars saying this showed rising technological prowess of China.

Earlier in the day, Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong while addressing a book launching ceremony titled "Higher Than Karakoram: Seven Decades of Pakistan-China partnership" in Islamabad, said that Pakistan and China are tied in deep rooted relations and these relations will further fortify with the passage of time.

The Chinese Ambassador said China is fully committed to the development of Pakistan. He said we should be fully prepared to defeat those who are not happy with Pak-China close friendship and success of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

He said people to people exchanges play an important role in developing the bilateral relations. He said people of both the countries need to know each other for a better understanding.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood said Pak-China relationship is and will remain the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy. He said China always supported on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the CPEC project will promote the regional connectivity and contribute to the national development as well. He said CPEC has entered into the second phase with focus on industrialization and agriculture sector to ensure the socio economic development.

He expressed gratitude to China over the provision of anti COVID-19 vaccine which helped saving the precious lives. He said high-level exchanges are the hallmark of our relations to further solidify the mutual cooperation between the two countries.

Expressing his views, Pakistan's Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque said Pakistan and China enjoy strong relations as both the countries always supported each other in the hour of trial and played an important role in ensuring the regional peace and stability as well.