PM, CIDCA Chairman Discuss Promotion Of Pak-China Pragmatic Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 10:10 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met the Chairman of China International Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) Ambassador Luo Zhaohui wherein they exchanged views on the unique and enduring China-Pakistan friendship and the promotion of pragmatic cooperation driven by common development, strategic trust, and mutual benefit.
The prime minister, who arrived here Wednesday on the second leg of his five-day China visit, appreciated the robust support of CIDCA for CPEC projects and Pakistan’s socioeconomic development, particularly the establishment of Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital, the Desalination Plant in Gwadar, and the New Gwadar International Airport.
Terming the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the hallmark of ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China, they noted that the Joint Working Group on Socioeconomic Development under the CPEC had yielded positive results.
They also expressed confidence that the momentum would continue in the CPEC phase II to improve the lives and livelihoods of the people.
Prime Minister Shehbaz underlined that the governments and the peoples of both countries had always stood in solidarity with each other during times of natural disasters and calamities.
He commended CIDCA’s pivotal role in supporting developing countries particularly Pakistan during the COVID-19 pandemic, the post-2022 flood reconstruction, and the grant of polio vaccines.
The CIDCA chairman expressed commitment to further deepening China-Pakistan cooperation across diverse fields.
He also underlined the need to expand the bilateral partnership in infrastructure development, climate change response, and human resource development, including under the ambit of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Global Development Initiative (GDI).
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 302,900 cusecs water27 minutes ago
-
Special facilities for passengers at bus stand in Hafizabad10 hours ago
-
High-level Christian delegation meets with DPO Okara10 hours ago
-
Pak-EPA, Mission Society celebrates World Environment Day at PNCA11 hours ago
-
DC Hafizabad orders immediate hospital cleanliness improvements11 hours ago
-
Govt determined to address problems of people living near to LoC on priority: AJK PM11 hours ago
-
Punjab gov’t launches campaign against plastic bags in Okara11 hours ago
-
Maintaining law & order collective responsibility of citizens: KP Governor11 hours ago
-
DC Okara emphasizes cleanliness and order during Eid-ul-Adha11 hours ago
-
Rain brings relief to Nowshera Virkan after dust storm11 hours ago
-
Mirpur, adjoining areas lash with windstorms & downpours11 hours ago
-
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor11 hours ago