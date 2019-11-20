UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Citizen Portal Helps Address Over 200 Complaints Against PWD In GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:24 PM

PM Citizen Portal helps address over 200 complaints against PWD in GB

The concerned authorities have resolved 207 complaints received at Prime Minister Citizen Portal against Public Works Department (PWD), Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The concerned authorities have resolved 207 complaints received at Prime Minister Citizen Portal against Public Works Department (PWD), Gilgit Baltistan.

According to official sources, special team had been constituted to handle complaints received at the portal.

They added people from Gilgit and Hunza registered a total of 250 complaints against the PWD, out of which 207 had been addressed while 43 were in process.

Deputy Secretary PWD had been nominated as focal persons to direct the complaints to concerned authorities of the department for redressal.

The sources said that people of the GB were taking great interest in resolving their complaints through the Prime Minister Citizen Portal which was playing instrumental role to extend relief to masses.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Gilgit Baltistan From

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says to Fo ..

13 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.51 a barrel T ..

11 minutes ago

China releases 30-meter-resolution global forest c ..

14 seconds ago

S.Korea urges Japan to take measures for resolving ..

16 seconds ago

Russia Registers 26 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

17 seconds ago

China summons U.S. Embassy official to lodge prote ..

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.