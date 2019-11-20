PM Citizen Portal helps address over 200 complaints against PWD in GB

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The concerned authorities have resolved 207 complaints received at Prime Minister Citizen Portal against Public Works Department (PWD), Gilgit Baltistan.

According to official sources, special team had been constituted to handle complaints received at the portal.

They added people from Gilgit and Hunza registered a total of 250 complaints against the PWD, out of which 207 had been addressed while 43 were in process.

Deputy Secretary PWD had been nominated as focal persons to direct the complaints to concerned authorities of the department for redressal.

The sources said that people of the GB were taking great interest in resolving their complaints through the Prime Minister Citizen Portal which was playing instrumental role to extend relief to masses.