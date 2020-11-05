PM claims to have prepared mechanism to resolves public issues

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the country was about to default when they took charge.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that a mechansim to resolve the issues of the public was prepared. He said when they took to the power the country was about to default.

The Prime Minister said that current account deficit improved after long gap of 17 years.

"A mechanism has been prepared to resolve issues of the general public," claimed PM Khan while addressing political leaders at a lunch given in their honor in Islamabad on Thursday.

(More to Come)