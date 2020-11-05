UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Claims To Have Prepared Mechanism To Resolves Public Issues

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 04:16 PM

PM claims to have prepared mechanism to resolves public issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the country was about to default when they took charge.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that a mechansim to resolve the issues of the public was prepared. He said when they took to the power the country was about to default.

The Prime Minister said that current account deficit improved after long gap of 17 years.

"A mechanism has been prepared to resolve issues of the general public," claimed PM Khan while addressing political leaders at a lunch given in their honor in Islamabad on Thursday.

(More to Come)

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister

Recent Stories

Nine arrested,hashish seized

4 minutes ago

EU rule of law accord paves way for budget approva ..

4 minutes ago

DC orders to enhance sugar, flour counters at Sahu ..

4 minutes ago

18 dead, 1,049 injured in 958 accidents in Punjab

4 minutes ago

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan released new song 'Nasha'

4 minutes ago

Kisan Itehad leader Malik Ishfaq Langrial succumbs ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.