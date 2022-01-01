UrduPoint.com

PM Clean Green Pakistan Index Is Environment-friendly Project: AC

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2022 | 02:44 PM

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Muhammed Murtaza on Saturday said that Prime Minister Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI) is an environment-friendly project

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Muhammed Murtaza on Saturday said that Prime Minister Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI) is an environment-friendly project.

He said that the only solution to the growing climate change and environmental pollution in the world is maximum plantation and the role of Clean Green Champions is crucial for the success of this campaign.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Prime Minister CGPI National Champion Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman and social activist Malik Abid Hussain Awan during a meeting in his office.

CGPI Champion Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman and social activist Malik Abid Hussain Awan congratulated Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Murtaza on his appointment as AC Sialkot and offered him a bouquet of flowers.

