PM, CM Balochistan discuss administrative matters, political situation

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday.

Administrative matters of the province as well as the political situation were discussed in the meeting.

Chief Minister Bijenjo appreciated the Prime Minister for visiting Gwadar twice in a month and his vision of giving priority to the development of Gwadar.

He also welcomed the government's decision of providing targeted subsidy on five essential items during the next fiscal year and the Prime Minister direction for increasing the number of Utility Stores in Balochistan.