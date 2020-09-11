UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM, CM Balochistan Discuss Overall Situation Of Province

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

PM, CM Balochistan discuss overall situation of province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan in Quetta on Friday and discussed overall situation of the province.

The meeting also focused on development projects for the uplift of people of Balochistan.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Quetta on a day-long visit, where he will chair a meeting to review progress on development projects in Balochistan.

He will also be given a briefing about the losses in areas affected by rains and floods and the measures taken for relief and rehabilitation.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Quetta Visit Progress Rains

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz shares heartfelt note on 2nd death an ..

21 minutes ago

France's Macron Says Southern Europe Ready for Dia ..

22 minutes ago

Terrorist gets five-year imprisonment

22 minutes ago

Jordan says massive explosion rocks army base in Z ..

28 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 4.5 million as 96 ..

28 minutes ago

S.Korea's export keeps falling in first 10 days of ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.