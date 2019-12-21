UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM, CM Giving Priority To Far Off Areas

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 04:15 PM

PM, CM giving priority to far off areas

The Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was giving priority to the far off areas.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was giving priority to the far off areas.

Addressing a ceremony of school Healthy Nutrition and Care here the provincial minister said that beginning of School Health Nutrition program was the proof that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was believe in the progress and prosperity of the people living in down trodden areas.

Ansar Majeed said that in the Past, the health sector was totally neglected and Resultantly we had to face a number of problems in this sector adding that present government was making sure the provision of better facilities in health and other sectors and in this connection a vast net work of hospitals is being making sure.

Addressing the ceremony Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Usman Younas said that after taking historic steps against Dengue and Polio the present government was commencing unique program regarding the nourishment of children health.

He said that according to national nutrition Survey about 45% children were prey to food shortage adding that prior to that none of the government did not think about the child health.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister Dengue Polio Chief Minister Punjab Progress Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

American Singer Jennifer’s video reciting Holy Q ..

20 minutes ago

12 arrested for violating laws

51 seconds ago

107 police officials transferred

53 seconds ago

Zero Waste Operation ongoing in city

54 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

57 seconds ago

Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycling from Dec 23

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.