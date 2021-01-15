UrduPoint.com
PM, CM Punjab Discuss Punjab's Overall Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:29 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met in Lahore and discussed overall situation of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met in Lahore and discussed overall situation of the province.

The meeting focused on pace of development projects in Punjab.

The Prime Minister is on a day-long visit to the provincial capital, where he is due to chair meetings on the situation of agriculture, economic development and law and order situation in Punjab.

The Prime Minister will launch a new inspection-less regime in Lahore to facilitate growth of industries and also the small and medium enterprises.

He will also perform the groundbreaking of a project of dualization of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala Road on public-private partnership basis.

