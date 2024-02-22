Open Menu

PM, CM Punjab Hold Farewell Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Thursday held a farewell meeting with Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and discussed matters of mutual interest

During the meeting, the chief minister lauded the prime minister for steps taken by the government for economic stability in the country, under his leadership.

The PM appreciated the chief minister for the measures taken for progress in different sectors in Punjab, particularly health, education and communications infrastructure.

