PM, CM Sindh Discuss Preparations To Deal With Cyclone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 11:20 PM

PM, CM Sindh discuss preparations to deal with cyclone

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday spoke with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed the preparations to deal with the cyclone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday spoke with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed the preparations to deal with the cyclone.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, the PM said, "I just spoke to CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed the preparations to deal with the cyclone.

I commend the Sindh government for the arrangements it has made under the leadership of the chief minister.""I assured the Sindh government of complete support of the Federal government. God willing, we will be able to overcome this situation with the support of the people," he added.

