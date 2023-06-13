UrduPoint.com

PM, CM Sindh Discuss Preparations To Deal With Cyclone

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PM, CM Sindh discuss preparations to deal with cyclone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday spoke on the phone with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed the preparations to deal with the cyclone and the present situation in the coastal areas.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, the PM said, "I just spoke to CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed the preparations to deal with the cyclone. I commend the Sindh government for the prior arrangements it has made under the leadership of the chief minister." "I assured the Sindh government of complete support of the Federal government. God willing, we will be able to overcome this situation with the support of the people," he added.

According to the PM Media Wing, the prime minister said that an effective strategy should be formulated for implementation by the departments of federal and provincial governments to address concerns about ships, fishermen, coastal infrastructure, danger of flooding and issues related to Thatta, Badin and the southwestern areas.

He said the evacuation of people from these areas to safer places should be ensured.

The prime minister was informed about the steps taken for early warning and conveying of information to people in these areas. The PM inquired about the necessary items, equipment and goods required for prior preparation to deal with an emergency situation.

He said the federal government departments were ever ready to assist the Sindh government in the protection of the life and property of citizens.

The Sindh chief minister thanked the prime minister for his sentiments and for showing concern for the people of the province.

