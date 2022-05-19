PM, CM thanked over restoration of bus service

A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N and former parliamentarian, Ms. Fauzia Ayyub Qureshi has thanked Prime Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab, Hamza Shahbaz for restoration of Speedo Bus Service for Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N and former parliamentarian, Ms. Fauzia Ayyub Qureshi has thanked Prime Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab, Hamza Shahbaz for restoration of Speedo Bus Service for Bahawalpur.

Talking to journalists here, she said that then, chief minister Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif launched official Speed Bus Service for people of Bahawalpur and Lodhran districts.

She recalled that however, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government in Punjab suspended operation of Speedo Bus Service in Bahawalpur and shifted all buses to Dera Ghazi Khan.

She said that the sitting Chief Minister of Punjab, Hamza Shahbaz soon after assuming his office visited Bahawalpur and announced to restore official bus service for people of Bahawalpur. She said now, air-conditioned Speedo Bus Service had been restored which now had been plying between Bahawalpur and Lodhran cities providing a good service to local people.