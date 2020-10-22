PM CM to inaugurate Orange Line project on Oct 25th

(@fidahassanain)

CPECA Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa and other officials of the Punjab government will also be present there on the occasion.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would inaugurate Orange Line Metro Train project on Oct 25th, the sources said on Thursday.

They said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) Chairman Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Bajwa would also grace the occasion.

Previously, on Sept 19, General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa had said that they would inaugurate Orange Line project.

Taking to Twitter, Asim Bajwa had said: “ Orange Train:On our way to launch the project soon; teething issues resolved,fare decided, trial runs underway,O&M award given,hiring in progress. #cpec #CPECMakingProgress #PakistanMovingForward,”.

Punjab cabinet has approved Rs40 as one-time fare for the train, and rejected Transport department’s ticket price at Rs50.