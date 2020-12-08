PM, CM to visit Sialkot on Wednesday: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will visit Sialkot on Wednesday, on the invitation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, she said that the PM would inaugurate Air Sial Airline and other development projects besides meeting political, social and business community members in the city.

Dr Firdous said that Sialkot is one of the economic hubs of Pakistan and it generates foreign exchange worth about $2.5 billion annually, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government gave confidence to the business community.

She said that the government was working on different public welfare projects including health and education in Sialkot. "Skilled development programme is not only providing employment opportunities to people of Sialkot but also ensuring skilled labour to local industry," she added.

She said that different projects had been started in Sialkot to solve long-awaited problems of water supply and sewerage system. She said that Shehbaz Sharif invested only in mega projects of Lahore and neglected small cities and rural areas. "The PTI government believes in equal and fair distribution of resources and ensures composite development in the province," she added.