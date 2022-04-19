PM, COAS discuss matters pertaining to National Security

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

Professional matters pertaining to National security were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz urged international community to must condemn incidents of Islamophobia in Sweden and the Netherlands and take steps to check such abhorrent behaviour.

Taking to Twitter, the PM said that people of Pakistan and Muslims around the world are deeply hurt by the recent incidents.

The Prime Minister said we must stand united against Islamophobia.