UrduPoint.com

PM, COAS Discuss Matters Pertaining To National Security

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2022 | 05:25 PM

PM, COAS discuss matters pertaining to National Security

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has called on Prime Minister Shehhbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

Professional matters pertaining to National security were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz urged international community to must condemn incidents of Islamophobia in Sweden and the Netherlands and take steps to check such abhorrent behaviour.

Taking to Twitter, the PM said that people of Pakistan and Muslims around the world are deeply hurt by the recent incidents.

The Prime Minister said we must stand united against Islamophobia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister World Army Twitter General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sweden Netherlands Muslim

Recent Stories

11 beggars caught in faisalabad

11 beggars caught in faisalabad

33 minutes ago
 Subsidized pesticides for growers

Subsidized pesticides for growers

33 minutes ago
 ACS orders to accomplish Nishtar-II project within ..

ACS orders to accomplish Nishtar-II project within current FY

33 minutes ago
 Three killed over property dispute

Three killed over property dispute

33 minutes ago
 Macron warned against complacency ahead of Le Pen ..

Macron warned against complacency ahead of Le Pen duel

35 minutes ago
 Shinwari Club off to flying start in Ramzan Footba ..

Shinwari Club off to flying start in Ramzan Football Challenge Cup-2022 in Kohat ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.