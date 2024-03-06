PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2024) Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here at the Prime Minister’s House.

In the meeting, they discussed the Pakistan Army’s professional as well as the security-related matters, a PM Office press release said.

The army chief also congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz on assuming the office and expressed good wishes for him.