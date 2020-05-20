UrduPoint.com
PM, COAS Discuss Security, COVID-19, Overall Regional Situation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

PM, COAS discuss security, COVID-19, overall regional situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the matters pertaining to internal security, current situation vis-a-vis COVID-19 pandemic, relief efforts and overall regional situation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed were also present during the meeting, a Prime Minister Media Office press release said.

