PM, COAS discuss security, COVID-19, overall regional situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the matters pertaining to internal security, current situation vis-a-vis COVID-19 pandemic, relief efforts and overall regional situation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed were also present during the meeting, a Prime Minister Media Office press release said.

