PM, COAS Discuss Security, COVID-19, Overall Regional Situation
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the matters pertaining to internal security, current situation vis-a-vis COVID-19 pandemic, relief efforts and overall regional situation.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed were also present during the meeting, a Prime Minister Media Office press release said.
