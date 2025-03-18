PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI leaders demand access to Imran Khan ahead of meeting of National Security Council

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2025) A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on terrorism was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and other leaders.

However, the PTI leadership did not attend the National Security Committee meeting. The PTI leaders demanded access to Imran Khan before the meeting of the National Secuirty Committee.

The sources said that the military leadership is providing a briefing on the country's security situation.

DG ISI, DG MO, JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, Finance Minister, KP Chief Minister, Governor Punjab, Defence Minister and others were also present there.

The sources stated that Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi could not attend the meeting of the National Security Parliamentary Committee as he is abroad but will return later today.

The National Security Committee meeting is being chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and is taking place in-camera, where a briefing on the security situation is being provided. The military leadership is briefing the parliamentary committee on the current security situation of the country.

All parliamentary leaders of political parties in the Parliament and their nominated representatives are attending along with the relevant cabinet members.

In his welcoming remarks, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said, “I welcome all participants to today’s meeting. The current circumstances of the country require unity and harmony,”.

He expressed regret that the opposition did not attend the meeting, adding that they were invited and it would have been good if they had participated. He stressed that the country must come together to overcome its challenges.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his opening remarks, expressed concern over the security situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the entire nation is united in the war against terrorism and will defeat terrorism at all costs.

He also expressed regret that opposition members did not attend the important meeting.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the sacrifices of the security forces in the fight against terrorism. “I pay tribute to the sacrifices of the security forces,” he added.

During the National Security Committee meeting, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and DG Military Operations briefed the participants.

The Army Chief gave a 50-minute briefing while the DG Military Operations provided a 30-minute briefing. After the Army Chief’s briefing, a 15-minute break was given.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur while addressing the National Security Parliamentary Committee briefed on the internal and external security situation in the province.

It may be mentioned here that upon the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq had called the meeting of the National Security Parliamentary Committee.