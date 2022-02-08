PM, COAS to spend day with security forces in Balochistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that the Federal cabinet meeting scheduled for today has been canceled.

The prime minister and the army chief would spend the day in Balochistan with the security forces, he said in a tweet.

"The security personnel having determination higher than the mountains and spirits wider than the oceans are our pride", the minister said.

These sons of the soil were always ready to defend the motherland.