PM, COAS to spend day with security forces in Balochistan today

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary says the Minister said our soldiers whose determination is higher than the mountains and whose spirits are wider than the seas are our pride.

QUETTA(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Balochistan on Tuesday and spend the day with security forces.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said today's cabinet meeting has been cancelled.

He said these sons of Pakistan are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the motherland.