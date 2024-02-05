PM, COAS visit Muzaffarabad Monument, pay tribute to sacrifices of martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Ch. Anwar ul Haq and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday visited the Muzaffarabad Jammu and Kashmir Monument to lay wreaths and pay rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the leadership acknowledged that the fortitude, resilience and unwavering faith of the Kashmiris in the face of unabated brutality of Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) had been exemplary.

They observed that brewing humanitarian and security crises in the IIOJK seriously threatened regional peace and stability.

Pakistan would always stand with the Kashmiris in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination in light of the United Nations Security Council resolutions, they added.

“India is attempting to change the demography of IIOJK through illegal administrative and unilaterally imposed draconian laws and security clampdowns. Such machinations cannot suppress the will and the yearning of the Kashmiri people to attain their legitimate objectives,” the leadership resolved.

The COAS later visited troops deployed on the front lines along Line of Control (LOC) in the Sarian Sector.

The Army Chief was briefed about the latest situation along the LOC and appreciated the operational readiness, high morale and effective response of troops to Indian ceasefire violations (CFVs).

Addressing the troops, the COAS reiterated that any aggression or violation of territorial sovereignty of Pakistan would be responded with full national resolve and military might.

“The Pakistan Army is well versed with the full threat spectrum and is perpetually ready to respond effectively,” he added.

The COAS also mentioned the Indian state sponsored terrorism in Pakistan which now extended to heinous targeting of individual Pakistani citizens on its soil. "Such callous disregard for international law and norms of international system is becoming a routine occurrence and India is now being called out openly by many countries in the world, exposing her sham credentials."

Pakistan would continue to expose all such attempts and ensure the security of its citizens, the COAS concluded.

Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by the Commander Rawalpindi Corps.