PM commends efforts of FBR for achieving target of 41 % revenue collection

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday commended efforts of Federal board of Revenue for achieving the historic growth of 41 percent revenue collections.

FBR has made record collections of 460 billion rupee in March 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said during July 2020 to Mar 2021 collections reached 3380 billion rupees which is 10 percent higher than the same period last year.

He said this reflects broad-based economic revival triggered by government's prudent policies.