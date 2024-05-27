PM Commends Efforts To Timely Extinguish Margalla Hills Fire
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday commended the swift response and efforts of all the departments concerned and officials in controlling the Margalla Hills fire.
He appreciated the Pakistan Army, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Islamabad Administration, Coordinator Ministry of Climate Change Rumina Khursheed Alam and officers and staff of the ministry for their tireless efforts in extinguishing the fire.
He also expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army for providing helicopters to extinguish the fire.
The prime minister said following his direction, the helicopters of the PM House and 6th Aviation also participated in the firefighting operation which was also worth appreciation.
He noted that by the grace of Allah Almighty no loss of human life was reported.
He directed the relevant authorities to access the damage caused to the forest and take measures for its restoration.
Additionally, he instructed veterinary doctors to provide medical assistance to the injured wildlife.
