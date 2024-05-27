Open Menu

PM Commends Efforts To Timely Extinguish Margalla Hills Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 10:00 PM

PM commends efforts to timely extinguish Margalla Hills fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday commended the swift response and efforts of all the departments concerned and officials in controlling the Margalla Hills fire.

He appreciated the Pakistan Army, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Islamabad Administration, Coordinator Ministry of Climate Change Rumina Khursheed Alam and officers and staff of the ministry for their tireless efforts in extinguishing the fire.

He also expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army for providing helicopters to extinguish the fire.

The prime minister said following his direction, the helicopters of the PM House and 6th Aviation also participated in the firefighting operation which was also worth appreciation.

He noted that by the grace of Allah Almighty no loss of human life was reported.

He directed the relevant authorities to access the damage caused to the forest and take measures for its restoration.

Additionally, he instructed veterinary doctors to provide medical assistance to the injured wildlife.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Fire Prime Minister Army All

Recent Stories

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

1 hour ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

1 hour ago
 Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

2 hours ago
 Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

2 hours ago
 Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcom ..

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

3 hours ago
 Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

3 hours ago
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

5 hours ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

5 hours ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

5 hours ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

6 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan